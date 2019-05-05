Police investigating shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are looking for the people responsible for a shooting in northeast Portland on Saturday.
At this point, there is no word on any victims or suspects.
The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. Saturday near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Fremont Street.
FOX 12 spoke with a man who has called that neighborhood home for 35 years. He says he was surprised to hear those gunshots.
“Yeah, I was just out working on my trailer in the back in the driveway and I’m guessing about 10 to 12 shots in rapid succession,” said Joe Santry, who lives nearby. “Gunfire, I haven’t heard any gunfire around here for years.”
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call Portland police at 503-823-3333 and reference case #19-145134.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.