PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a shooting in north Portland Wednesday evening.
At about 7:37 p.m., police responded to the area of North Vancouver Avenue and North Sumner Street on reports that shots were fired in the area.
When officers arrived, they learned that people in two separate vehicles had fired several rounds toward each other while in a residential neighborhood.
Police say the rounds damaged several vehicles in the area, leaving shell casings throughout the street. No one was injured.
Officers secured the crime scene and an investigation is ongoing.
North Sumner Street has been closed between North Haight Avenue to North Williams Avenue. North Vancouver Avenue is closed from North Emerson Street to North Alberta Street.
Anyone with information about the shooting who has not yet been contacted by investigators is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
