PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Parkrose neighborhood Wednesday morning.
At around 5:48 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 11500 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
Officers arrived to the scene and located a victim. Police said medical attention has been requested for the victim. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
Police said the investigation is just beginning. No further information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting should reach out to Portland police at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
