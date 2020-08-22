PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in North Portland on Saturday.
Officers responded the shooting in the 5200 block of North Oberlin Street at 3:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. An officer placed a tourniquet on one of the victim’s legs.
Both men were taken to the hospital, police said. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
There is no threat to the public, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call 503- 823-3333.
