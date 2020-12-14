PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Monday.
At about 2:32 p.m., officers responded to reports fired in the area of Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast Division Street. When they arrived, they found a person who appeared to have been shot and was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Police said it appears that the incident happened over several blocks.
The area of Southeast 136th Avenue from Holgate to Powells and Southeast 136th Ave from Powell to Division is closed during the investigation. Drivers should expect delays in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective William Winters William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0466 or Detective Joseph Corona Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0508.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
