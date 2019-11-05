SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Salem police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday evening.
At around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue Northeast. Police said it was reported that at least one gunshot was heard.
Officers arrived to the scene and located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to Salem Hospital and underwent surgery, according to police. His current condition is not known at this time.
The investigation is ongoing, and no other information has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salem police at 503-588-6123.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
