PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in southeast Portland late Sunday night.
Prior to 12 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 12100 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard.
Officers with the Gun Violence Reduction Team arrived to the scene and began an investigation.
Police said a man who was struck by gunfire from the shooting went to a nearby hospital on his own.
According to police, there is no threat to the community based on the circumstances of the incident.
No further details have been released by police.
Anyone with information about the shooting and has not been contacted by investigators is asked to contact Detective Todd Teats at 503-823-2137 or todd.teats@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeffery Pontius at 502-823-2081 or Jeffery.pontius@portlandoregon.gov.
