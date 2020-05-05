Police investigating shooting in SE Portland, 1 man injured

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Portland Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to the area of Southeast Ankeny Street and Southeast 13th Avenue on reports that shots were fired in the area.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
The victim was then transported to a hospital. Police say his medical status is serious but non life-threatening.
Police say they have secured the crime scene and the Gun Violence Reduction Team is responding to assist in the investigation.
Southeast Ankeny Street has been closed between Southeast 12th Avenue and Southeast 14th Avenue.
Police say no one has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting, and no suspect information was immediately available.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
