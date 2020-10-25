PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating a shooting that happened in Portland’s Richmond neighborhood on Saturday.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Southeast 48th Avenue and Southeast Division Street around 9:34 p.m. A person believed to be involved in the shooting arrived to a nearby hospital but later died.
Police said the cause of the victim’s death will be determined by the state’s medical examiner at a later date.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Det. Michael Greenlee at 503-823-0871 or Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
