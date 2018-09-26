PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police launched an investigation into a shooting that occurred in southeast Portland after a victim arrived at an area hospital.
Officers responded at 3:25 a.m. Wednesday to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in north Portland where a man was being treated for a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
Investigators learned the shooting had occurred earlier Wednesday morning near Southeast 17th Avenue and Tenino Street.
Officers searched that area, but did not locate evidence of gunfire.
Investigators believe the suspects involved in the shooting were two males and one female riding in a newer blue sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 503-823-3333.
The man who was shot is expected to survive his injuries.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.