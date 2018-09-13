PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting in southeast Portland on Thursday.
Officers said they responded to reports of gunfire near Southeast 139th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street around 7:27 p.m.
Officers said they contacted people that had heard the gunfire, but did not locate any suspects or injured people in connection with the shooting.
Gunfire was found on Southeast 139th Avenue north of Southeast Stark Street, according to police.
Officers also said they located a parked, unoccupied car that appeared to have been hit by gunfire.
Large police presence on SE 139th & Stark. Officer just told me there’s a man with a gun in the area. @PortlandPolice only saying no one was hurt after reports of a shooting. Waiting on more info... #fox12 pic.twitter.com/gv9OtbtBxX— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) September 14, 2018
Police said there is no suspect information at this time.
The Gang Enforcement Team responded to assume the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who possesses video surveillance footage of the shooting is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division's Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.
