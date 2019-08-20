PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in southeast Portland Monday night.
Just after 10 p.m, officers responded to the report of a person shot in the 4000 block of Southeast 51st Avenue.
Officers arrived to the scene and located an injured man. The victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
No arrests have been made. Police said there is no suspect information at this time.
According to police, robbery detectives will lead the investigation due to the circumstances of the call.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
