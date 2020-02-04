PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was shot in southeast Portland on Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the 2600 block of Southeast 119th Avenue at 5:53 p.m. A man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but an update was not available on his condition.
Police secured the crime scene, but officers did not immediately release any suspect information.
Anyone with information on this case who has not already been contacted by investigators is asked to call the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.