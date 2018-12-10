PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police responded to a report of gunfire in southeast Portland early Monday morning.
At around 3:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported gunfire in the 2000 block of Southeast Madison Street. Police said it is believed the gunfire came from a person who fired a gun into the air.
When officers arrived to the scene, they located one bullet casing.
No injuries were reported, and officers did not locate any property damage.
The person who fired the gun has not been located.
The Gun Violence Response Team is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.