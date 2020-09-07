PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One man was hospitalized after a shooting in southeast Portland.
Officers responded to the 3900 block of Southeast 105th Avenue at 3:15 p.m. Monday.
A man who had been shot was found at the scene. He was taken to the hospital, but an update was not provided on his condition.
No arrests were made by late Monday afternoon, according to police. No further details were released.
Officers closed roads in the area of Southeast 103rd Avenue between Francis Street and Bush Street for the investigation.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call dispatchers at 503-823-3333.
