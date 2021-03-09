PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Gunfire hit a home in southeast Portland Monday night and an investigation is now underway.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to numerous calls reporting shots fired in the area of Southeast 118th Avenue and Southeast Harold Street.
One of the callers was a person inside a home that had been struck by the gunfire.
At the scene, officers learned that no one was injured.
Police canvassed the area for witnesses and evidence. They found at least 14 shell casings.
PPB said there is no suspect information to report.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them by emailing crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case # 21-62896.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers, which offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to them, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Tips can be made on the P3 Tips app and online at https://www.p3tips.com/823.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.