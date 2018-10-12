PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two southeast Portland businesses were damaged by gunfire Friday afternoon.
Police responded to the 13000 block of Southeast Stark Street at 3:36 p.m.
Officers said Mercado Las Palomas and Stark Street Laundry sustained damage in the shooting.
There were no reports of injuries in the area and nobody arrived at area hospitals with injuries from the shooting.
Officers and a K-9 team searched the area for suspects, but nobody was taken into custody. There are no details about possible suspects in this case.
Anyone with information about this shooting, including surveillance video, is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division Gun Violence Response Team at 503-823-4106.
