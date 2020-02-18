PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Portland.
Officers responded to the 11800 block of Southeast Ankeny Street at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday.
A man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. Officers applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg, and he was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Police said the shooting was reported to have occurred on the 11700 block of Ankeny Street. The victim said he was shot by another person, but no suspect information was immediately available.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is following up on the case.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact police at 503-823-3333 and reference case 20-56544.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
