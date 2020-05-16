PORTLAND, OR – Portland police are investigating a shooting in Southeast Portland that happened on Friday.
Officers responded to the area of 17400 block Southeast Division Street just after 1:00 p.m. on a report of shots fired. A preliminary investigation revealed two cars were involved in the shooting.
Police say it’s unknown if there were any injuries, but an investigation revealed multiple shots had been fired.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Todd Teats at Todd.Teats@portlandoregon.gov .
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
