PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the St. Johns neighborhood early Monday morning.
At around 3:39 a.m., officers were called out to the report of a person shot in an apartment in the 8600 block of North Swift Way.
One victim, a man, was located at the scene and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrest have been made, and there is no suspect information available at this time.
Police said robbery detectives will be leading the investigation due to the circumstances of the call.
Police on scene of shooting and suspected robbery in North Portland this morning. #fox12Oregon @PPBPIO pic.twitter.com/QIcVT4Bc0W— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) July 29, 2019
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.