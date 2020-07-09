Police investigating shooting in SW Portland, 1 person injured

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Portland that injured one person Thursday evening.
At 8:16 p.m., officers responded to the 8300 block of Southwest Barbur Boulevard on reports of a shooting and that a person had been shot.
No additional information was released.
Police say this is an active investigation and incident. Southwest Barbur Boulevard will be closed from Capitol Hill Road to 22nd Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at (503) 823-3333.
