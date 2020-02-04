VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Vancouver.
Officers were called out to Northeast Stapleton Road and Fourth Plain Boulevard at 2:24 p.m. Tuesday.
The Vancouver Police Department initially confirmed there was a shots fired call in that area and one person was possibly hit by gunfire.
As the investigation continued, officers confirmed a male victim had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are working to identify and locate the suspect or suspects in this case, according to police.
No further details were immediately released, including the age of the victim.
Roads in the area were shut down for an investigation. People were advised to avoid the area.
