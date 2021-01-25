SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Police are trying to track down suspects after gunshots rang out in a northeast Salem neighborhood Sunday morning.
Officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Williams Avenue Northeast and Carlton Way Northeast at about 10:45 a.m.
Police say witnesses reported people inside three vehicles had shot at each other before leaving the area. Some of the suspects were also seen running from one of the vehicles.
FOX 12 spoke to a neighbor who said bullets went into a nearby home during the shooting.
"Two rounds into their garage and another one into the daughter's room, into the wall," Scott Alberts told FOX 12.
Alberts says he was on his way home from the store when he saw the shooting happen. He told FOX 12 that the first rounds came from inside an SUV toward two other vehicles, then those vehicles returned fire.
No injuries were reported following the shooting.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. No further details were released.
Anyone with information about the incident or has video from home surveillance cameras is asked to contact the Salem police tip line at 503-588-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.