PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One man was critically injured in a shooting in southeast Portland early Sunday morning.
Police responded to a report of a shooting at Division Heights PDX on the 900 block of Southeast Division Street at 2:29 a.m.
Officers did not immediately find any suspects or victims, however they soon received word from a Portland hospital that a gunshot victim had arrived by private vehicle.
The victim’s condition was described as critical and he was immediately taken into surgery.
A search of the area led to evidence of gunfire in a parking lot near Division Heights PDX, as well as on Southeast Division Street.
Based on preliminary information gathered in the investigation, police do not believe there is an immediate danger posed to the public in connection with this shooting.
The investigation is continuing and the Portland Police Bureau said no further information would be released at this time.
Anyone who witnessed this shooting or has video surveillance footage of the shooting is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division's Gun Violence Response Team at 503-823-4106.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
