PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was transported to the hospital after he was shot near Old Town Monday evening.
Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to the area of Northwest 1st Avenue and Northwest Couch Street on reports that shots were fired in the area.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
A lieutenant at the scene told FOX 12 the victim is stable, and his prognosis is good.
The Portland Police Bureau's Gun Violence Reduction Team is responding to assist in the investigation.
Northwest 1st Avenue has been closed from Northwest Davis Street to West Burnside Street, and Northwest Couch Street is closed from Northwest 2nd Avenue to Northwest Naito Parkway.
Police say no one is in custody in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting and has not been contacted by investigators is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.