PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A shooting near a bar in southeast Portland occurred late Friday night.
Portland police said they responded to reports of gunfire at the Speakeasy Lounge located at 545 Southeast 162nd Avenue around 10:37 p.m.
When officers arrived they search the area, but did not locate any suspects or injured people.
Police said they did find gunfire in the 600 block of Southeast 162nd Avenue and found two unoccupied cars parked near the lounge that were struck by gunfire.
Bullet strikes were also located on the east side of the Speakeasy Lounge, according to police.
The investigation is on-going and no suspect information is available at this time.
The Gun Violence Response Team responded to assume the investigation, according to police.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who possesses video surveillance footage of the shooting is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division Gun Violence Response Team at 503-823-4106.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
