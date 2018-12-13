PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the Speakeasy Lounge early Thursday morning.
Portland police officers, along with Gresham police officers, responded to the 500 block of Southeast 162nd Avenue at around 12:34 a.m. on the report of a shooting.
Once at the scene, officers spoke to witnesses who said they saw an occupant of a tan Mitsubishi fire a gun from the vehicle.
No gunshot victims were located at the scene or at area hospitals.
Police said evidence of gunfire was found on SE 162nd Avenue.
Members of the Gun Violence Response Team (GVRT) are investigation the shooting.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact GVRT at 503-823-4106.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.