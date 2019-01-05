PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police responded to reports of a shooting at Chuck E. Cheese’s near Southeast 92nd and Powell Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.
Reports of a shooting came in at 3:41 p.m.
Officers arrived and found evidence of gunfire in the parking lot, as well as an unoccupied vehicle parked on the west side of the business that appeared to have been damaged by gunfire.
Police said no victims or suspects were found in connection with the shooting.
Members of the Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operation Division's Gun Violence Response Team responded to take over the investigation. Criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division also responded to assist with the investigation.
No other details were immediately released about the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
