Police investigating shooting, SUV crashing into building in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting and a crash that sent an SUV into a building in northeast Portland.
Officers responded to Northeast 8th Avenue and Davis Street at 12:14 a.m. Saturday on reports of shots fired in the area.
When they arrived, officers found an SUV crashed into the side of a commercial building, with nobody around.
Police said there was evidence of gunfire into the SUV.
A short time later, a report came in that an injured person was dropped off at the hospital by private vehicle. That person is believed to be connected with this case, but no further details were released by investigators.
The area around the crash scene was closed for the investigation.
Investigators believe there may be witnesses who left the area before police arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
