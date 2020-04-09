PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was found injured in northeast Portland early Thursday morning after police responded to a shooting.
Portland police said officers were dispatched just after 3:30 a.m. to the 9500 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard after shots were reportedly fired in the area.
When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
The current condition of the victim is not known.
Police said they aren't “releasing a suspect description as of now.”
The investigation is ongoing and the bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team has responded to the scene.
Police are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to call the PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
