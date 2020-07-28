PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in northeast Portland on Tuesday.
Officers responded to the 800 block of northeast Dekum Streets at approximately 7:27 p.m. where they found a person who had been shot, according to police. Officers have secured the area.
Northeast Dekum Street is closed to all traffic between northeast 7th Avenue and northeast 13th Avenue while detectives investigate.
Anyone with information about the shooting and has not been contacted by investigations, are encouraged to contact Detective Travis Law at 503.823.0395, Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Billy Winters at 503.823.0466, William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov.
