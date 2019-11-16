Police investigating shot fired in downtown Portland; man hospitalized with gunshot wound

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man injured with a gunshot wound checked himself into a Portland hospital early Saturday morning, and police believe he was the victim of a shot fired in downtown.
At 2:28 a.m., officers heard a possible gunshot fired in downtown Portland. They investigated the sound and located a shooting scene at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Ash Street.
Shortly after they responded to the scene, police learned that a man with a gunshot wound had walked into an area hospital. Officers believe the scene and the victim are connected.
Police said the condition of the victim is not currently available and there is no suspect information to release.
The bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team responded to assist in the investigation and the scene was temporarily closed.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information on the incident to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 19-394533.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
