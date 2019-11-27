Police investigating shots fired at Dawson Park in N. Portland; passing bus hit by bullet

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating shots fired at Dawson Park in north Portland.
Officers responded to the area of North Vancouver Avenue and Morris Street at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators said it appears someone fired shots into the park. Evidence of gunfire was found in the street and the pavilion in the park was hit by bullet strikes.
A TriMet bus was also hit by one round as it passed the scene. Police said nobody on the bus was injured.
Police have not located any victims of the shooting. Witnesses who heard the shots called 911.
Roads were closed in the area for an investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at 503-823-0781 or ryan.foote@portlandpolice.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
