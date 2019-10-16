PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating shots fired in the Montavilla neighborhood Wednesday.
Officers responded to the 600 block of Northeast 76th Avenue at around 11:30 a.m.
Police said evidence of gunfire was located, however there were no immediate reports of injuries.
There is a church near the scene, but officers said it did not appear to be connected to this case.
No suspect information is available.
The Portland Police Bureau Gun Violence Reduction Team responded to continue the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.