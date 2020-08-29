PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Portland police are investigating a shooting that happened in Portland’s Piedmont Neighborhood Friday.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Farragut Park on 7700 block of North Kerby Avenue at approximately 10:42 p.m.
Officers on scene found evidence of gunfire and over 40 spent casings. No victims were found at the scene.
At 11:30 p.m. officers responded to an area hospital on reports of a walk-in gunshot wound victim, police said. The circumstances around the injuries are under investigation.
Anyone who has information about these incidents are asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
