Police investigating shots fired in north Portland; 2 homes hit by bullets

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating shots fired in the Portsmouth neighborhood in north Portland, and at least two homes were hit by bullets.
Just after midnight Sunday, officers responded to a report of shots heard in McCoy Park, located at 4701 N. Trenton St. Officers arrived and found evidence of gunfire in the park, but no suspects or victims.
Officers were also alerted to bullet strikes to two occupied homes. Both homes were on the east side of the park along North Newman Avenue.
Police say bullets went right into the living rooms of the homes, but no one inside was hurt. An unoccupied parked car was also hit, according to police.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team is investigating. So far, no arrests have been made and there is no word yet on any suspects.
Anyone with information on gun crimes in Portland is encouraged to provide information to the PPB’s Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.