PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating shots fired in southeast Portland.
Officers responded to the 2600 block of Southeast 145th Avenue on Monday afternoon.
Police said evidence of gunfire was found at the scene, however no injuries were immediately reported.
Officers secured the crime scene and the Gun Violence Reduction Team responded to assist in the investigation.
No suspect information was released by police.
Anyone with information about this case who has not already been contacted by investigators is asked to call the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
