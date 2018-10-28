PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating shots fired in the St. Johns neighborhood early Sunday.
Just after midnight, officers responded to the 7000 block of North Lombard Street on reports of a loud party with people fighting.
As officers responded to the area, multiple callers reported they heard sounds of gunfire.
Officers searched the area for suspects or injured people but did not find anyone. They did, however, find evidence of gunfire.
Based on preliminary information, investigators believe there was a party at a nearby location. As the event ended, several fights broke out. During one of the fights, gunfire occurred, according to police.
Police said there were no reports of anyone arriving at hospitals with injuries as a result of the shooting.
The Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division's Gun Violence Response Team is investigating. No suspect information is available at this time.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has video surveillance footage is asked to contact the Gun Violence Response Team (GVRT) at 503-823-4106.
