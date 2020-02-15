EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating shots being fired outside of the Valley River Center mall in Eugene.
Officers responded to the parking lot just east of JCPenney at 2:56 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators said several males, described as being in their teens to early 20s, were involved in a dispute.
During the altercation, one of the people involved took out a gun and fired it into the air. Police said he left the scene in a lowered, gray Audi sedan.
There were no immediate reports of injuries and no further details were released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
