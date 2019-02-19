Police investigating stabbing at Greyhound bus station in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a stabbing at the Greyhound bus station in downtown Portland.
Officers responded to the 500 block of Northwest 6th Avenue at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday. An injured man was found at the scene and taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.
Police said his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Officers detained one person, who was interviewed and subsequently released.
The investigation is continuing and police did not release any further details.
Traffic was blocked in the area as police collected evidence.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Assault Detective Tony Harris at 503-823-0768 or at tony.harris@portlandoregon.gov
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
