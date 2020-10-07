PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating a stabbing at the Hollywood Transit Station that left one person injured on Wednesday.
At approximately 4:44 p.m., officers were called out to a report of a stabbing at the transit center located in the 4100 block of northeast. When they arrived, they learned that an altercation between two people started on the MAX platform. Both the suspect and the victim entered the train where the suspect stabbed the victim, police said.
The victim was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital, police said. The suspect has not been arrested.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 503-823-0400.
Isnt that the station with all the "we love peace" signs?
