OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a stabbing involving two men at a McDonald’s in Oregon City.
Officers responded to the restaurant on the 2000 block of Clackamette Drive at 10:40 p.m. Thursday. They arrived to find one man who had been assaulted. The second man was found at the nearby Oregon City Shopping Center.
The man at the shopping center had been stabbed and was taken to the hospital. Police said he underwent surgery, but no other details were released about his condition.
The other man, who was described as having been assaulted, was not taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to police.
Detectives are continuing to investigate, and no arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oregon City Police Department’s tip line at 503-496-1616 and reference case 20-016022.
Gladstone police and Clackamas County deputies assisted with the initial response in this case.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
