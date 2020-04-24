VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital Friday afternoon.
Police said they responded to a report of a stabbing in a parking lot on the 1900 block of Northeast 162nd Avenue at 1:15 p.m.
One victim was located at the scene and taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately known.
Police said the suspect is in custody.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
