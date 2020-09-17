PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a stabbing in northeast Portland.
Officers responded to the 13400 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard at 9:56 a.m. Thursday.
A man was found at the scene with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but an update was not available on his condition.
Officers secured the crime scene. No information was released about a possible suspect in this case, but “there is no threat to the public,” according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Anyone with information about this case who has not yet been contacted by investigators is asked to call 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
