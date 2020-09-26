PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating a stabbing that left a man injured in northeast Portland.
Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3300 block of Northeast Elrod Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed in the arm. Officers applied a tourniquet to the man as a live saving measure and was taken to the hospital.
A suspect has been detained, police said. There is no threat to the community.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 503-823-0400.
