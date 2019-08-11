Police investigating stabbing in Salem

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a stabbing in northeast Salem Saturday night.
The stabbing occurred in the 3300 block of Hadley Street Northeast at about 11 p.m., according to Salem police.
The victim, a 21-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation and no additional information was released.
