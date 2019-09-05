PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in southeast Portland Thursday morning.
At around 4:39 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street.
When officers arrived to the area, they located a person suffering from an apparent stab wound.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital. Their current condition is unknown at this time.
Police said no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.