PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Portland police are investigating a stabbing that left one person in southwest Portland on Tuesday.
Officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a business in the 1000 block of southwest Morrison Street just after 8:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a person who had bene stabbed. They were taken to the hospital; their condition is unknown at this time.
A suspect has been detained and there is no threat to the community, according to police.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call assault detectives at 503-823-0400.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
