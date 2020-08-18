PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating a stabbing that left a man injured in northwest Portland Tuesday.
Officers responded to the 600 block of Northwest Glisan Street at approximately 5:10 p.m.
When they arrived the found the man with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unclear at this time.
Northwest 6th Avenue to Northwest Broadway is currently closed while officers investigate, Portland police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
