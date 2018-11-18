BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Beaverton Police are staying tight-lipped about an investigation of “suspicious circumstances” at a home off SW Allen Boulevard near Lombard Avenue.
Neighbors told Fox 12 that several police officers first showed up at the home late Saturday night.
Sunday afternoon, the entire property was taped off for hours as Oregon State Police’s forensics unit joined in the investigation. Beaverton Police also had an incident support truck on scene, and one lane of Allen Boulevard was blocked off. Officers and the forensics team left the home Sunday evening.
OSP forensics van and Beaverton Incident Support Truck in front of taped-off home at Lombard Ave. and Allen Blvd. We are waiting for more info from @BeavertonPolice. Neighbors say they’ve been here since last night. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Q2TSft8txU— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) November 19, 2018
A spokesman for Beaverton Police said the public is not in any danger, and the department hopes to release more information about the case Monday.
The home is adjacent to an apartment complex. Several neighbors told Fox 12 they’d been questioned by police about whether they’d heard loud noises or seen a bonfire recently in the yard of the home.
One neighbor told Fox 12 he heard screaming coming from the house. Another neighbor said he’d seen the fire.
Neighbor Rose Pierce lives in an apartment across the street.
Piece said she’s always been concerned about the activity at the house.
“Because there’s always so much traffic back-and-forth.” Pierce said. “People have even parked here, and we’ve seen them go over to that place – so it’s like, what’s going on?”
Several neighbors told Fox 12 that a camper on the property caught fire over the summer.
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue confirmed that firefighters responded to the fire in September. Immediate details about the circumstances of the fire weren’t available, but the agency said it didn’t appear that anyone was injured.
A lawsuit was filed in October to evict the people living at the house. Court records show a claim of unpaid rent and a judgement ordering the tenants to vacate the property by Nov. 11.
Fox 12 tried reaching the people inside the home, but several of them responded that they didn’t want to comment on the investigation.
